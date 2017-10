ANKARA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Thursday said Iraq should not rely on the United States in its fight against Islamic State, state TV reported.

“Unity was the most important factor in your gains against terrorists and their supporters ... Don’t Trust America ... It will harm you in the future,” Khamenei told a visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)