June 18, 2018 / 11:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Iraq condemns any air operations targeting areas where forces fighting IS -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Monday that it “expresses rejection and condemnation of any air operations targeting forces in areas where they are fighting ISIS, whether in Iraq or Syria or any other area where there is a battlefield against this enemy that threatens humanity.”

The statement added that the ministry reiterates its call for all countries to stand together to face these “extremist groups,” and it sees the necessity for an international coalition to coordinate regularly and accurately with the forces fighting these groups as well as to offer help and support. (Reporting by Nayera Abdullah, editing by G Crosse)

