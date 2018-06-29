FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq's Sistani says leaders should focus on fighting terror, not election results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 29 (Reuters) - Iraq’s leaders should focus on defeating Islamic State and not the results of a May parliamentary election, top Shi’ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said in a Friday prayers sermon delivered by a representative.

“It is not correct to get distracted with election results and forming alliances or fighting over positions from doing what is necessary to destroy the terrorists and provide protection for citizens in all areas and provinces,” Sistani’s representative said in the Shi’ite holy city of Kerbala. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein Editing by Catherine Evans)

