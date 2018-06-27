Iraq finds bodies of security men kidnapped by IS -local commander

BAQUBA, Iraq, June 27 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces have found the dead bodies of eight men kidnapped by Islamic State, a local commander told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that the bodies were mutilated and rigged with explosives.

Security and medical sources said the bodies were taken to a hospital in Tuz Khurmato, a town south of oil city Kirkuk, where they were being prepared for burial.

Islamic State militants had kidnapped members of Iraq’s security forces and showed six of them in a video posted online on Saturday, threatening to kill them within three days if the government did not release female Sunni Arab prisoners. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baquba; additional reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk; editing by Raya Jalabi)