Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq -security sources

BAQUBA, Iraq, July 7 (Reuters) - Two Filipina women were kidnapped on Saturday in Iraq on a road connecting Baghdad to oil city Kirkuk, military, police, and local officials told Reuters.

The women were travelling with three other nationals of the Philippines on their way to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, when their car broke down, two military sources said. (Reporting by Adam Hadi in Baquba; additional reporting by Ali Sultan in Sulaimaniya; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Michael Georgy)