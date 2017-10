BAGHDAD, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Masoud Barzani, president of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq, plans to make a statement on Tuesday urging the Kurdish factions to avoid civil war, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said.

The statement would be Barzani’s first since the takover of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk by Iraqi government forces on Monday. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)