Iraqi Kurdish leader Barzani confirms intention to step down on Nov. 1
October 29, 2017 / 2:20 PM / in 32 minutes

Iraqi Kurdish leader Barzani confirms intention to step down on Nov. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday confirmed his intention to step down on Nov. 1 and asked parliament to take measures to fill the presidential power vacuum, Rudaw TV said.

Meeting in the Kurdish capital Erbil, parliament was informed of a letter sent by Barzani seeking not to extend his term beyond Nov. 1, the Kurdish channel said.

“I refuse to continue in the position of president of the region after November 1,” his letter said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

