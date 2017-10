BAGHDAD, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Kurdish vote for independence “won’t be in vain”, Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani said on Tuesday, reacting to Iraq’s retaliation over the referendum vote held last month in the northern Iraq region.

Iraqi forces took control of the oil city of Kirkuk on Monday. Barzani said political rivals had ordered the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the city, which they had held since 2014. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson)