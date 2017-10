BAGHDAD, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iraq won’t be able to restore Kirkuk’s oil output to last week’s levels before Sunday because of missing equipment at two fields, an oil ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official accused the Kurdish authorities previously in control of Kirkuk of removing equipment at the Bai Hasan and Avana oil fields, north west of the city. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Potter)