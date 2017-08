ERBIL, Iraq, June 7 (Reuters) - Iraq's Kurdish region plans to hold a referendum on independence on Sept. 25, an official said on Wednesday.

A tweet from Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani's assistant, Hemin Hawrami, said: "big news. Kurdistan Referendum for independence is on 25/9/2017." (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)