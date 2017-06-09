FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 9, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 9 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.

On Wednesday Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani announced that a referendum on Kurdish independence would be held on Sept. 25.

"No party can on its own decide the fate of Iraq, in isolation from the other parties," spokesman Saad al-Haddithi said in a statement.

"Iraq is constitutionally a democratic, federal country with full sovereignty (..) Any measure from any side in Iraq should be based on the constitution,'' Haddithi said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)

