Kurdish demonstrator killed, 6 wounded in Iraqi city of Khanaqin - mayor

BAGHDAD, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Kurdish demonstrator was killed and six others wounded on Thursday as they were protesting the takeover of their city, Khanaqin, by Iraqi forces, Mayor Mohammed Mulla Hassan said.

Kurdish forces withdrew on Tuesday from the city on the border with Iran to avoid clashing with Iraqi forces sent by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Khanaqin, mainly populated by Shi‘ite Kurds, lies outside the official boundaries of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. It is claimed by both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the central authorities in Baghdad. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Janet Lawrence)