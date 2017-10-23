FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Iraqi Kurds must act in concert with Baghdad
October 23, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 2 days ago

Russia says Iraqi Kurds must act in concert with Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia respects the desire of Iraqi Kurdistan to seek to assert its identity but this must be done in dialogue with the Iraqi government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday at talks with his Iraqi government counterpart.

Lavrov said Russia would continue its economic ties with Iraqi Kurdistan, as it does with other constituent parts of Iraq. He said Russia was not closing its consulate in Erbil, the main city in Iraqi Kurdistan, but said the mission was subordinate to the Russian embassy in Baghdad. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Writing by Christioan Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

