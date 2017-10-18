Iraqi forces take control of Kurdish-held areas in Mosul's Niveveh's province

BAGHDAD, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iraqi forces took control on Tuesday of areas previously held by Kurdish forces in Mosul’s Nineveh province, in northern Iraq, a military statement said on Wednesday.

The areas were evacuated by the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters before the arrival of the Iraqi forces. The Peshmerga had taken them between over the past three years, a part of the war on Islamic State militants.

The Mosul Dam, north west of the city, is among the positions retaken from the Peshmerga, the military statement said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)