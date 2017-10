BAGHDAD, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas production from the Kirkuk region is proceeding normally on Monday despite an Iraqi military operation to seize the region form Kurdish forces, an Iraqi Oil Ministry official told Reuters.

“We have an agreement with some Kurdish leaders that the oil and gas facilities should stay out of the conflict,” the official said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams)