UPDATE 2-Iraqi Kurdish oil pipeline flows to Turkey around 200,000 bpd - source

By Julia Payne

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil flows through the Iraqi Kurdish pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan were averaging around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Thursday afternoon, a shipping source said, following the shutdown of two oilfields.

Flows through the pipeline have been more than halved since Wednesday, down from the usual level of close to 600,000 bpd.

Iraqi oil officials initially expected to resume output at the Bai Hasan and Avana fields within 24 hours but on Thursday, an oil ministry official said workers would not be able to restore output to previous levels before Sunday and accused the Kurds of removing equipment.

Iraqi government forces retook the fields northwest of Kirkuk from Kurdish peshmerga this week, following a Kurdish independence referendum last month that was condemned by Baghdad.

Production from the fields was about 350,000 bpd prior to the shutdown.

The shipping source said that the current hourly pumping rate through the pipeline was between 8,000 and 9,000 barrels, slightly down from the overnight and morning average of around 10,000 barrels per hour, or 240,000 bpd. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)