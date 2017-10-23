Iraq builds up forces near Kurdish oil export pipeline - security sources

BAGHDAD, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Iraqi forces are deploying tanks and artillery near a Kurdish-held area of northern Iraq where a section of a Kurdish oil export pipeline is located, as well as land crossings to Turkey and Syria, security sources said on Monday.

The buildup is taking place northwest of Mosul, an official from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) security council said. A Iraqi government security advisor said taking control of the land crossings was part of measures planned by Baghdad. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)