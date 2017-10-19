FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdistan region welcomes Iraqi PM's call for dialogue - TV
#Energy
October 19, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 2 days ago

Kurdistan region welcomes Iraqi PM's call for dialogue - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraqi said on Thursday it welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s call for talks to resolve a crisis triggered by a Kurdish referendum on independence, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said.

Abadi called for dialogue on Tuesday, saying he considered last month’s referendum, in which Kurds voted overwhelmingly for independence despite Baghdad’s opposition, “a thing of the past”. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)

