December 19, 2017 / 4:52 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Iraqi Kurdish security forces raid local broadcaster NRT, take it off air -NRT chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan’s internal security forces, Asayish, have raided the offices of Kurdish private broadcaster NRT in the province of Sulaimaniya and taken the channel off the air, its head told Reuters on Tuesday.

The channel was not accessible.

Earlier, local officials said three people had been killed and more than 80 wounded when Kurdish protesters, angered by years of austerity and unpaid public-sector salaries, took part in a second day of violent unrest amid tensions with Baghdad. (Additional reporting and writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Gareth Jones)

