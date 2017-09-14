FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurdish leaders studying western delegation plan to delay referendum
September 14, 2017 / 4:19 PM / a month ago

Kurdish leaders studying western delegation plan to delay referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Kurdish leaders will study a western delegation’s plan to delay the autonomous region’s planned referendum on independence, according to a statement from the Kurdish presidency.

A delegation from the U.S., UN and UK, met with the autonomous region’s president, Massoud Barzani, on Thursday with a proposal to postpone the vote scheduled to take place on Sept. 25. The delegation is concerned that the timing of the vote could disrupt the coalition’s drive against Islamic State.

But hours later at a pro-referendum rally in Zakho, Barzani told those gathered that they would vote on Sept. 25 as planned, according to local media. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; editing by Ralph Boulton)

