Kurdistan orders to resume full oil production after brief stoppage
October 16, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 4 days ago

Kurdistan orders to resume full oil production after brief stoppage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The minister of natural resources for Iraq’s Kurdistan, Ashti Hawrami, has ordered the resumption of full production from the Bai Hassan and Avana oilfields after a brief interruption on Monday, a source at the ministry told Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, trading sources and an official at the Iraqi oil ministry in Baghdad said Erbil had stopped works at the two fields, resulting in an immediate production loss of 350,000 barrels per day. (London Energy Desk, editing by Louise Heavens)

