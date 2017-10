BAGHDAD, Oct 17 (Reuters) - An Iraqi Yazidi group affiliated with Iraq’s Shi‘ite-led Popular Mobilisation took full control on Tuesday of the Yazidi city of Sinjar, in the north west of the country, residents told Reuters.

The Yazidi group called Lalesh, extended their control over all of Sinjar after the withdrawal late on Monday of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters who were also deployed there, they said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)