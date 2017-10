BAGHDAD, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Iraq’s top Shi‘ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Friday called on the goverbment to protect the Kurdish population in northern Iraq.

Sistani’s call, issued at the Friday prayer in the holy Shi‘ite city of Kerbala by one of his representatives, came amid reports of abuses against Kurds in Kirkuk and other areas taken by Iraqi forces since Monday.