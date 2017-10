BAGHDAD, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nearly 30,000 Kurds have been displaced from Tuz Khurmato, a multi-ethnic city south of Kirkuk where sectarian and ethnic tension flared after Iraqi forces took over the region, humanitarian organisations said on Wednesday.

Most of the displaced people are staying in open shelters and in need of urgent aid, according to officials from two international humanitarian organisations who spoke to Reuters. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)