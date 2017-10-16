U.S-led anti-IS coalition says Iraqi-Kurdish clash in Kirkuk is misunderstanding

BAGHDAD, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition said an Iraqi-Kurdish clash in the region of Kirkuk where Iraqi army took control on Monday of Kurdish-held positions was a “misunderstanding” and urged both sides to avoid escalation.

“Coalition forces and advisors are not supporting Government of Iraq or Kurdistan Regional Government activities near Kirkuk, but are aware of reports of a limited exchange of fire during predawn hours of darkness,” it said in a statement on its website.

“We believe the engagement this morning was a misunderstanding and not deliberate as two elements attempted to link up under limited visibility conditions,” it added. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)