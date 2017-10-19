FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN says worried by reports of forced diplacement of Kurds in N.Iraq
October 19, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 2 days ago

UN says worried by reports of forced diplacement of Kurds in N.Iraq

BAGHDAD, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations expressed concern on Thursday at reports of forced displacment of civilians, mainly Kurds, and the looting and destruction of their houses and businesses in northern Iraq.

“The United Nations urges the Government of Iraq to take every action to halt any violations and ensure that all civilians are protected and that the perpetrators of acts of violence, intimidation and forced displacement of civilians be brought to justice,” the U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq said in a statement. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Gareth Jones)

