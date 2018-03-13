FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

International air traffic could resume to Kurdistan within week - decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, March 13 (Reuters) - International air traffic will resume to Iraq’s Kurdistan Region airports within one week if all federal requirements are completed, according to an executive decree issued by the prime minister’s office on Tuesday.

“International air traffic to and from the airports of the region shall be permitted and in accordance with the approvals of the Federal Civil Aviation Authority after completing the requirements of this Executive Decree, provided that this is not more than one week from its date,” the decree said. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi Editing by Alison Williams)

