BAGHDAD, March 19 (Reuters) - Iraq agreed to pay the salaries of the Kurdistan region’s civil servants and security forces, a spokesman for the government said on Monday.

“The federal finance ministry transferred a cash sum of 317 billion Iraqi dinars ($267 million) to the regional finance ministry,” Saad al-Hadithi told Reuters. ($1 = 1,186.4300 Iraqi dinars) (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Toby Chopra)