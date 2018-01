BAGHDAD, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Iraqi parliament voted on Monday to lift sanctions imposed on banks in the Kurdistan region, two main Iraqi TV channels reported.

During a session in Baghdad, lawmakers adopted a decision approving that sanctions be lifted after they “fulfilled their purpose” by enforcing federal controls on the Kurdish banking industry, said a copy of the measure published by Baghdad-based al-Sumariya TV. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)