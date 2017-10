BAGHDAD, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kurdish Peshmerga forces returned on Wednesday to positions they held in June 2014, before Islamic State invaded northern and western Iraq, a senior Iraqi military commander told Reuters.

Kurdish forces returned to that line after handing over positions in Nineveh’s province on Tuesday, having expanded their territory in the course of the three-year war with the jihadist group. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)