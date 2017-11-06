FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Iraq Federal Court rules no region can secede after Kurdish independence bid
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Politics
Man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul, released
Before Trump arrives, sanctions imposed on 18 North Koreans
North Korea
Before Trump arrives, sanctions imposed on 18 North Koreans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 6, 2017 / 9:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Iraq Federal Court rules no region can secede after Kurdish independence bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes)

BAGHDAD, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court ruled on Monday that no region or province can secede from the country, reacting to a Kurdish vote for independence, a court spokesman said.

The ruling was a response to a government request to put an end to any “wrong misinterpretation” of the constitution and assert the unity of Iraq.

The court is responsible for settling disputes between Iraq’s central government and regions including Kurdistan. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Raya Jalabi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.