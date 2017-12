BAGHDAD, Dec 10 (Reuters) - An Iraqi military parade celebrating final victory over Islamic State is underway in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an Iraqi military spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chmaytelli)