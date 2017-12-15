Shi'ite paramilitaries should be incorporated in Iraqi state security bodies - Sistani

BAGHDAD, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Iraqi Shi‘ite paramilitary groups who took part in the war on Islamic State militants should be incorporated into state security bodies, the nation’s top Shi‘ite cleric said.

In a message delivered at the Friday sermon in the holy city of Kerbala through one of his representatives, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said all weapons used in fighting the insurgents should be brought under the control of the Iraqi government.