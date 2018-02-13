FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Iraq oil minister says $4 billion needed for new downstream oil investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Iraq needs $4 billion for new investments in its downstream oil industry, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Tuesday, outlining plans to expand its refining capacity over the next several years.

Speaking at a conference on reconstruction of the war-torn country, he also said Iraq planned to boost its crude oil production capacity to 7 million barrels per day by 2022, from 5 million bpd at present. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

