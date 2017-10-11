Kurdistan region says Iraqi forces ''preparing major attack'' in Kirkuk region

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Iraqi government forces and Iranian-trained Iraqi paramilitaries are “preparing a major attack” on Kurdish forces in the area of Kirkuk, said the Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday.

“We’re receiving dangerous messages that Iraqi forces, including Popular Mobilisation and Federal Police are preparing a major attack .. on Kurdistan,” said the KRG ’s Security Council in tweet confirmed by a Kurdish official.

Offensives are being prepared in the areas of Kirkuk and Mosul, it said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)