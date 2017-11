BAGHDAD, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition said on Thursday it was still assessing 695 reports of civilian casualties from strikes it carried out in Iraq and in Syria.

“We continue to hold ourselves accountable for actions that may have caused unintentional injury or death to civilians,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)