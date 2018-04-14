FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Western air strikes on Syria could let terrorism expand -Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, April 14 (Reuters) - Air strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain against Syrian military targets could give terrorism an opportunity to expand in the region, the Iraqi foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The air strikes marked a “a very dangerous development”, the ministry said in statement.

“Such action could have dangerous consequences, threatening the security and stability of the region and giving terrorism another opportunity to expand after it was ousted from Iraq and forced into Syria to retreat to a large extent,” it said.

The ministry called on Arab leaders to discuss the situation at a summit due to be held in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

