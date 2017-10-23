FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi PM's office criticises Tillerson comments on Iranian-backed paramilitaries
October 23, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 2 days ago

Iraqi PM's office criticises Tillerson comments on Iranian-backed paramilitaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s media office expressed surprise on Monday at comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s regarding Iranian-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilisation paramilitary units.

“No party has the right to interfere in Iraqi matters,” Abadi’s media office said in a statement citing a source close to the prime minister. Tillerson said on Sunday it was time for Iranian-backed militias and their Iranian advisers who helped Iraq defeat Islamic State to “go home”.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet

