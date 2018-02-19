FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Energy
February 19, 2018 / 8:01 AM / in a day

Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Feb 19 (Reuters) - An Iraqi court has sentenced to death by hanging a Turkish woman for joining Islamic State, a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.

Ten other women of various nationalities were sentenced to life in prison and all the verdicts can be appealed, he said.

“The court has issued ten verdicts of life in prison against ten women after convicting them of terrorism, and sentenced to death by hanging another terrorist who holds Turkish citizenship,” said Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing Ahmed Rasheed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.