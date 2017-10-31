FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi forces seen assuming control of border gate with Turkey- Turkish security sources
October 31, 2017 / 7:56 AM / in 14 minutes

Iraqi forces seen assuming control of border gate with Turkey- Turkish security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish and Iraqi soldiers were heading towards the Habur border gate between their two countries and Iraqi troops were expected to assume control of the crossing from Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces, Turkish security sources said on Tuesday.

Baghdad has taken a series of retaliatory measures in response to a Sept. 25 referendum, in which Kurds in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence, alarming Baghdad, Iraq’s neighbours and Western powers.

The Habur border gate, named the Ibrahim al-Khalil crossing in Iraq, is the main transit point between Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

