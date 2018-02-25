FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

REFILE-Iraqi court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining IS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in first paragraph)

BAGHDAD, Feb 25 (Reuters) - An Iraqi court sentenced 16 Turkish women to death by hanging for joining Islamic State, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

The central criminal court issued the sentences “after it was proven they belong to the Daesh terrorist group and after they confessed to marrying Daesh elements or providing members of the group with logistical aid or helping them carry out terrorist attacks,” said Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, referring to the militant group using an Arabic acronym.

All the verdicts can be appealed, he told Reuters.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet

