BAGHDAD, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made a previously unannounced visit to Baghdad on Monday, for a second meeting in as many days with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. Tillerson is also to meet Iraqi President Fuad Masum, a Kurd, in an apparent reaffirmation of U.S. support for unified Iraq after the Kurdish independence referendum held last month in northern Iraq. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay, editing by Larry King)