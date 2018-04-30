US-led coalition signals end of major operations against Islamic State in Iraq

BAGHDAD, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition signalled on Monday the end of major combat operations against Islamic State in Iraq, announcing the “deactivation” of the command headquarters of its land component.

The nature of the coalition’s support for Iraqi Security Forces will evolve “from supporting and enabling combat operations to the training and development of self-sufficient Iraqi security-related capabilities”, it said in a statement.

“The Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command Headquarters was deactivated today at a ceremony in Baghdad, signifying the end of major combat operations against ISIS in Iraq and acknowledging the changing composition and responsibilities of the Coalition,” it said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by David Stamp)