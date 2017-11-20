FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq Kurds seek international help to lift sanctions imposed by Baghdad
Sections
Featured
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Energy & Environment
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2017 / 3:53 PM / in an hour

Iraq Kurds seek international help to lift sanctions imposed by Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government on Monday called on the international community to intervene and help lift sanctions imposed by the central government in Baghdad in retaliation for a September referendum on Kurdish independence.

“The restrictive policies adopted by Baghdad against Erbil are in violation of Iraq’s obligations and responsibilities under international and humanitarian law,” the KRG said in a statement. “We call on the international community to intercede in urging Baghdad authorities to lift the embargo, without condition, on international flights.” (Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.