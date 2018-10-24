Japanese journalist Yasuda confirms he has been released as hostage -video

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda on Wednesday confirmed that he was alive and well and in Turkey after being captured in Syria three years ago, according to a video released by the local governor’s office.

“My name is Jumpei Yasuda, Japanese journalist. I have been held in Syria for 40 months, now in Turkey. Now I’m in safe condition. Thank you very much,” the bearded Yasuda said in the video.

State-owned Anadolu news agency also cited the local governor as confirming the identity of Yasuda.

The Japanese government had earlier received information that a man believed to Yasuda had been released. Yasuda, 44, had been captured by an al Qaeda affiliate after entering Syria from Turkey in 2015, according to Japanese media. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)