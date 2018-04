LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Iran will resume direct flights from Tehran to Erbil in coming weeks, an Iranian official said on Tuesday, almost six months after the Baghdad government imposed an air ban on Iraqi Kurdistan in retaliation for an independence vote.

Flights will start again on April 27, the Iranian Consul General in Erbil, Morteza Ebadi, was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Andrew Heavens)