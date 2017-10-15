FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi forces take control of 'vast areas' in Kirkuk region - state TV
October 15, 2017 / 11:22 PM / in 5 days

Iraqi forces take control of 'vast areas' in Kirkuk region - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Iraqi forces took control of “vast areas” in the oil-rich region of Kirkuk without opposition from Kurdish Peshmerga, state TV said on Monday.

The announcement came after reports that Iraqi forces began moving at around midnight toward an important airbase and oilfields located west of the city. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave orders to the security forces “to impose security in Kirkuk in cooperation with the population and the Peshmerga,” the TV said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

