Kurds say reject Iraqi warning to withdraw from key junction south of Kirkuk
#Energy
October 14, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 6 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kurdish Peshmerga fighters rejected a warning from an Iraqi paramilitary force to withdraw from an important junction south of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, a Kurdish security official told Reuters on Sunday.

Popular Mobilisation, formed mainly by Iranian-trained Shi‘ite groups, gave the Peshmerga until midnight local time (2100 GMT Saturday) to leave a position north of the Maktab Khalid junction, the official from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Security Council said.

The position controls the access to an airbase and some of the oilfields located in the region of Kirkuk, the official said. The city and its immediate surroundings, including the oilfields, are under Kurdish control. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by G Crosse)

