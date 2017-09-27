Royal Jordanian (RJ) to halt flights to Erbil, Sulaymaniyah in N.Iraq on Friday

AMMAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) will suspend its flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq from Friday following a request from Iraqi authorities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline, which operates 10 weekly flights to Erbil and three weekly flights to Sulaymaniyah, said the suspension of flights would start at 6 pm local Amman time on Friday.

The government in Baghdad is at loggerheads with the Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq after they held a referendum on independence. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones)