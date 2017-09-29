Kurdistan region refuses to hand over border crossings to Iraqi government - Rudaw

ERBIL, Iraq, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq refuses to relinquish control of its border crossings to the Iraqi government, Erbil-based TV Rudaw said on Friday, citing a KRG official.

Relinquishing control over border crossings with Turkey, Iran and Syria is a demand made by Iraq, Iran and Turkey in retaliation for the Kurdish independence referendum held on Monday in northern Iraq.

Backed by Ankara and Tehran, the Iraqi government has demanded that the Kurdish leadership cancel the result of the referendum or face sanctions, international isolation and possibly a military intervention.